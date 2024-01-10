3 Cops, A Civilian Martyred In Lachi Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Three policemen lost their lives in an attack on a police checkpoint close to Lachi Toll Plaza on the Kohat-Indus Highway late Tuesday night. A civilian also died in the strike.
The martyred were identified as Head Constable Amjad, Head Constable Junaid, Constable Waqar, and Noor Muhammad, a resident of Lucky Marwat.
