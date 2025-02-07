Open Menu

3 Cops Among 5 Held For Impersonating FIA Officials

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

3 cops among 5 held for impersonating FIA officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Five people, including three police officials, have been arrested for allegedly impersonating FIA officials and extorting money from call centres.

According to the police, the accused received Rs. 500,000 in extortion from a digital marketing office located in Civil Lines. The accused withdrew Rs.

300,000 of the call centre staff from an ATM and received Rs 250,000 in cash along with five laptops.

The arrested officials include Shahid, posted at Police Training Centre Farooqabad and Usman in Model Town. The police registered a case of extortion and abuse of authority against the accused.

The Civil Lines police have recovered Rs 500,000 in cash from the accused and handed the amount over to the Investigation Wing. Police officials said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the heinous incident.

Recent Stories

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

24 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

16 minutes ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

23 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

31 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

46 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

2 hours ago
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

2 hours ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

2 hours ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

2 hours ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

2 hours ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan