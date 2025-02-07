3 cops among 5 held for impersonating FIA officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Five people, including three police officials, have been arrested for allegedly impersonating FIA officials and extorting money from call centres.

According to the police, the accused received Rs. 500,000 in extortion from a digital marketing office located in Civil Lines. The accused withdrew Rs.

300,000 of the call centre staff from an ATM and received Rs 250,000 in cash along with five laptops.

The arrested officials include Shahid, posted at Police Training Centre Farooqabad and Usman in Model Town. The police registered a case of extortion and abuse of authority against the accused.

The Civil Lines police have recovered Rs 500,000 in cash from the accused and handed the amount over to the Investigation Wing. Police officials said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the heinous incident.