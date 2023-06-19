3 cops dismissed for abusing power

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Town dismissed three police officials of Dijkot police station on the charges of abuse of powers and backing criminals.

A police spokesman said on Monday that SHO Dijkot police station submitted a report to SP Iqbal Town, contending that three of his subordinates including Constable Khurram etc.

were involved in abuse of power and patronising criminals. He stated that they were issued warnings repeatedly, but they did not mend their way. The allegations were also proved true during regular inquiry.

Hence, the SP Iqbal Town took serious notice and removed the accused police officials from service, spokesman added.