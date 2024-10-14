3 cops dismissed for corruption, power abuse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has dismissed three police officials on the charges of corruption and abuse of power.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the CPO during a orderly room meeting reviewed cases of show-cause notices, inquiries and appeals against police officials and removed a Sub Inspector (SI), an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a Constable from service on the charges of corruption and abuse of power.

The CPO also forfeited three-year service of an Inspector and reprimanded eight cops on different charges, the spokesman added.