3 cops dismissed for links with bootleggers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Three cops of the Punjab Police have been dismissed from service on the charge of having links with bootleggers.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO), Muzaffargarh Ahmad Nawaz Shah dismissed Qazi Aqib, Alamdar, and Safdar who were posted at Sadar Alipur Police Station.

Upon receiving information about their alleged links with bootleggers, the DPO deputed a team to hold inquiry into the conduct of the three officials.

The inquiry showed the three policemen had links with bootleggers, including Sultan and others. The DPO dismissed the three officials from service on the basis of the report.

The DPO said officials involved in such grave misconduct would not be tolerated in the police department.

They deserved no leniency, he said, adding that the scope of investigation into conduct of police officials was being widened and no corrupt official would be spared.