3 Cops Dismissed On Facilitating Smuggling, Rs 53m Worth Of Smuggled Items Seized In Aug 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM

3 cops dismissed on facilitating smuggling, Rs 53m worth of smuggled items seized in Aug 2025

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Tariq Wilayat has dismissed three police officials from service on charges of involvement in smuggling or acting as facilitators as the Police Department continued action against smuggling seizing Rs 53.2758 million worth of smuggled items last month.

A police spokesman said on Friday that under zero tolerance policy of DPO against smuggling, the department took action against nine police officials, three of them received major penalty of dismissal from service, while rest of the six received other punishments.

The DPO made it clear that no police official should expect leniency in case of involvement or facilitation in smuggling. The smuggled good recovered in Aug 2025 included non-custom-paid cigarettes, ‘Gutka’, Irani oil, narcotics, several non-custom-paid vehicles besides betelnuts.

