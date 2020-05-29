3 COPs including SHO Mirpur City PS suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : May 29 (APP):Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Saleem Friday suspended three police officials including the city inspector (SHO) for dereliction of duties following the alleged suicide by a recent triple murder case accused in custody of the police in the city police station Mirpur.

Two separate inquiry committees, constituted by the District Magistrate Mirpur and the Mirpur SSP have begun probe into the tragic incident of the suicide by the recent triple murder-case of two gypsy women and a baby girl in adjoining Mian Muhammad town of Mirpur reported on May 13, this year", SSP Irfan Salim said in a media brief here Friday.

The District police chief said that three of the police officials including the SHO City Police Station, Moherar and a duty constable have been suspended from service under the efficiency and discipline rules and departmental probe has been initiated through an inquiry committee headed by DSP City Ch. Ansar Ali.