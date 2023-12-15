3 cops martyred, 3 injured in terrorist attack on Tank Police Lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) At least three police personnel were martyred and three others injured as unidentified terrorists attacked the Police Lines Tank on Friday.

According to police, a group of terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the police lines. which was retaliated by the police. A heavy exchange of fire continued for several hours.

Rescue 1122 Tank said its teams shifted the martyred cops, including Gohar Zaman (ASI), Ehsan (constable) and Abdul Rashid (constable) and the injured contables Ajmal Mukhtiyar and Shakhi Noor to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) after provision of first medical aid on the spot.

The Tank Police spokesman told APP that the operation was successfully completed with help of Pakistan Army and the situation was now under control.

He said the funeral prayers of three martyred personnel were offered on the premises of the District Police Office, Tank, which was attended by police personnel, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer, and senior officials of Pakistan Army and FC, besides a large number of people.

Bodies of the martyrs were later dispatched to their native towns for burial.