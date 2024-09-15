3 Cops Suspended, 4 Others Arrested Over Power Abuse
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Three police officials were suspended while 4 others were arrested on charges of abusing powers and violating the Police Order 2002.
Police spokesman Mr. Tariq said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received a complaint that a police team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Yar raided a house illegally and harassed the inmates in the Rodala Road police limits.
Talking serious notice, the CPO directed the SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit a report besides initiating departmental action against the responsible.
Therefore, the SP Jaranwala suspended three police officials including ASI Muhammad Yar and constables Ghazanfar and Elyas on charges of abusing powers.
Further action against them is under progress.
Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police arrested four officials of Dolphin Force including constables Qamar Raoof, Adeel, Hafiz Majid and Naeem Zain who allegedly abused powers and tortured a citizen.
When the officials tortured the citizen, someone made its video and posted it on social media.
After receiving information, CPO Karman Adil took serious notice and directed SSP Operations Rana Abdul Wahhab to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.
