Open Menu

3 Cops Suspended, 4 Others Arrested Over Power Abuse

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM

3 cops suspended, 4 others arrested over power abuse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Three police officials were suspended while 4 others were arrested on charges of abusing powers and violating the Police Order 2002.

Police spokesman Mr. Tariq said here on Sunday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil had received a complaint that a police team headed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Yar raided a house illegally and harassed the inmates in the Rodala Road police limits.

Talking serious notice, the CPO directed the SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit a report besides initiating departmental action against the responsible.

Therefore, the SP Jaranwala suspended three police officials including ASI Muhammad Yar and constables Ghazanfar and Elyas on charges of abusing powers.

Further action against them is under progress.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Road police arrested four officials of Dolphin Force including constables Qamar Raoof, Adeel, Hafiz Majid and Naeem Zain who allegedly abused powers and tortured a citizen.

When the officials tortured the citizen, someone made its video and posted it on social media.

After receiving information, CPO Karman Adil took serious notice and directed SSP Operations Rana Abdul Wahhab to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Road Sargodha Progress Jaranwala Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan