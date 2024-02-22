3 Cops Suspended Over Accused Escape
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 08:15 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen including an ASI on the charge of negligence, due to which a theft accused escaped from the police custody
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen including an ASI on the charge of negligence, due to which a theft accused escaped from the police custody.
A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Mansoorabad police had apprehended one Ehsan Aziz in a motorcycle theft case.
The accused was brought to the district courts for producing him before a court of law. However, he managed to escape from the police custody.
Taking notice of the incident, the CPO suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nasir, Constable Muhammad Saleem and Constable Javaid Iqbal over their negligence from duty.
The CPO also directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and submit a report in addition to ensuring re-arrest of the escapee without any delay, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers for raising more taxes on tobacco items4 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 4504 minutes ago
-
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas9 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan3 minutes ago
-
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists4 minutes ago
-
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market3 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary3 minutes ago
-
Three-day Intl congress of soil science concluded at PMAS-AAUR3 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region3 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB36 minutes ago