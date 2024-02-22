Open Menu

3 Cops Suspended Over Accused Escape

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 08:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen including an ASI on the charge of negligence, due to which a theft accused escaped from the police custody.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that Mansoorabad police had apprehended one Ehsan Aziz in a motorcycle theft case.

The accused was brought to the district courts for producing him before a court of law. However, he managed to escape from the police custody.

Taking notice of the incident, the CPO suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nasir, Constable Muhammad Saleem and Constable Javaid Iqbal over their negligence from duty.

The CPO also directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and submit a report in addition to ensuring re-arrest of the escapee without any delay, spokesman added.

