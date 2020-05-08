3 cops test COVID-19 positive

The COVID-19 test reports of three policemen -- ASIs Akhtar Sadiq and Rizwan Khan, and a constable Anwar of Daska city police station, were found positive here on Friday

According to the senior officials of Sialkot Health Department, the victims were shifted to coronavirus field hospital Sialkot for treatment.

The Sialkot Health Department teams conducted coronavirus tests of 100 policemen at Police Lines Sialkot on Friday. The results of the tests would be declared within a week, the officials said.