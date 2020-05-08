UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Cops Test COVID-19 Positive

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

The COVID-19 test reports of three policemen -- ASIs Akhtar Sadiq and Rizwan Khan, and a constable Anwar of Daska city police station, were found positive here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 test reports of three policemen -- ASIs Akhtar Sadiq and Rizwan Khan, and a constable Anwar of Daska city police station, were found positive here on Friday.

According to the senior officials of Sialkot Health Department, the victims were shifted to coronavirus field hospital Sialkot for treatment.

The Sialkot Health Department teams conducted coronavirus tests of 100 policemen at Police Lines Sialkot on Friday. The results of the tests would be declared within a week, the officials said.

