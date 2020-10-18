3 corpses found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Three bodies were found from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passers-by spotted the corpse of a 35-year-old woman floating in Gogera Branch Canal near Bootay Di Jhal and informed the area police and rescue-1122 which rushed to the spot and fished out the corpse from canal and handed it over to police.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old unidentified man was found dead at Abdullah Pur Chowk while Askari Bibi wife of Shamsher Ali was found dead at her house in Eden Garden.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.