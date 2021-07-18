3 corpses found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) ::Three bodies were found in different parts of the city on Sunday.

According to police, some passersby found body of a 25-year-old youth floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Sammundri Road and informed the police and Rescue-1122.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to D-Type Colony for further action.

Meanwhile, police found a body of 40-year-old man from a deserted place on Jhumra Road, whereas a body of elderly man was recovered from fields of Chak 28-JB.

The identity of victims has yet to be established.

The bodies have been sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.