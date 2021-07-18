3 Corpses Found
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) ::Three bodies were found in different parts of the city on Sunday.
According to police, some passersby found body of a 25-year-old youth floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Sammundri Road and informed the police and Rescue-1122.
The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to D-Type Colony for further action.
Meanwhile, police found a body of 40-year-old man from a deserted place on Jhumra Road, whereas a body of elderly man was recovered from fields of Chak 28-JB.
The identity of victims has yet to be established.
The bodies have been sent to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.