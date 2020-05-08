3 criminals, 10 gamblers arrested, weapons, stake money recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested three criminals and ten gamblers and recovered weapons and stake money from them.

The police sources said on the direction of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, police team of Mosa Khel, headed by SDPO Mahr Muhammad Riaz had conducted raids within the jurisdiction and arrested three criminals including Muddat Khan, Rehmat Ullah Khan and Abdul khaliq Khan and recovered two Rifles 303 bore, one Rifle 12 bore, one Rifle 7mm along with bullets from them during the continued drive against criminals.

On information, Mianwali city team headed by DSP Shabraiz Gujjar conducted the raid and arrested 10 gamblers recovering stake amount Rs135,500 and 11 cell phones from them, the sources added.

The accused were included Tahir Khan, Khizar Khan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Riaz, Ghulam Muhammad and others the sources said and added police had registered separate cases.