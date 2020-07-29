UrduPoint.com
3 Criminals Arrested; Narcotics, Weapon Seized

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:31 PM

3 criminals arrested; narcotics, weapon seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused including two proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested a drug peddler identified as Ghulam Mustafa and recovered 1.

060 Kilogram Hashish from his possession.

The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered 3 Pistol30 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them. They were identified as Ahsanullah and Muhammad Imran. Policehave registered separate cases and started investigation.

