3 Criminals Held, Fake Currency Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Islamabad has arrested three members of criminal gang and recovered looted cash and fake currency from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

According to the details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, Afzaal Ahmad Kausar has categorically directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta-ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of CIA DSP also including ASI Rana Tasneem Ahmed and others which nabbed three members of criminal's gang identified as Muhammad Jahngir s/o Tika Khan Resident of Kangar district Rawalpindi,Shahzaib Zafar s/o Zafar Iqbal resident of Jagiot Islamabad and Malik Muhammad Younas s/o Saddar uddin resident of Kirpa Islamabad and recovered looted cash 200,000, fake currency 150,000 and fake currency manufacturing tool from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them at Shahzad Town police station and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance of police team and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

