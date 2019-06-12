3 CRPF men killed, six injured in Islamabad attack

Three personnel of Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six including a police officer injured in an attack in south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Wednesday late afternoon

A police official confirmed that three bodies of CRPF personnel were lying at Janglat Mandi hospital, KMS reported.

In the incident, five CRPF men and SHO Police Station Sadder Inspector Irshad Ahmad suffered bullet injuries. Besides, a woman also sustained a bullet wound in her leg.

Heavy firing was going on at Khanabal- Pahalgam road.