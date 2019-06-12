UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 CRPF Men Killed, Six Injured In Islamabad Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

3 CRPF men killed, six injured in Islamabad attack

Three personnel of Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six including a police officer injured in an attack in south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Wednesday late afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Three personnel of Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six including a police officer injured in an attack in south Kashmir's Islamabad district on Wednesday late afternoon.

A police official confirmed that three bodies of CRPF personnel were lying at Janglat Mandi hospital, KMS reported.

In the incident, five CRPF men and SHO Police Station Sadder Inspector Irshad Ahmad suffered bullet injuries. Besides, a woman also sustained a bullet wound in her leg.

Heavy firing was going on at Khanabal- Pahalgam road.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Islamabad Police Police Station Road Women

Recent Stories

Lahore Developement Authority orders for mutual tr ..

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmin pays surprise visit to children ward of ..

1 minute ago

Gold price hit all time high at Rs 72,600 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan Lawmakers Fail to Elect Lower Chamber Speak ..

1 minute ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.