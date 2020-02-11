3-D Numerical Modelling Training at University of Engineering and Technology concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), organised a five week's training on Numerical Modeling especially 3-D Flow Modelling.

According to the spokesperson, the closing ceremony was held on Tuesday at CEWRE to distribute certificates among the participants.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf participated as chief guest. The ceremony was attended by engineers and scientist of Punjab Irrigation Department related to hydraulic modeling.

CEWRE Director Prof Dr Noor M Khan delivered a welcome note and highlighted the need for numerical modelling for project planning and design.

He appreciated the collaboration of CEWRE with the Punjab Irrigation Department through support of Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf expressed his concerns about dearth of water resources experts and emphasised improvement in water resources education for sustainable national development.

He promised full support from the ministry for promotion of research and training culture in the field of water resources.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among 14 engineers and officers of the Punjab Irrigation Department.