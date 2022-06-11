UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoit Gangs Busted, 19 Vehicles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The police have busted three alleged dacoit gangs by arresting their eight active members and recovering 18 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The police have busted three alleged dacoit gangs by arresting their eight active members and recovering 18 motorcycles, one rickshaw and other items from them.

A spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Madina Town Rana Maghfoor Ahmad Khan, along with his team, conducted raids and succeeded in arresting two dacoits -- Ameer Hamza and his brother Asad of Chak No.266 and recovered 12 snatched motorcycles and one rickshaw from them.

Similarly, ASI Riyasat Ali also arrested three dacoits including Qais, Israr Wali and Adnan from Chak No 604-GB and recovered three motorcycles, as many pistols and other items from them.

Meanwhile, SHO Sargodha Road Sub Inspector Abid Hussain Jatt also nabbed three dacoits including Irfan, Waseem and Dilshad and recovered three snatched motorcycles, three pistols and other items from them.

The accused were wanted to police of Madina Town, Sargodha Road, Millat Town and other police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The accused were locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

