UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Dacoits, A Drug Pusher Held In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

3 dacoits, a drug pusher held in Khanewal

Khanewal police have arrested a drug pusher and three dacoits in two operations at Katcha Khoh area, police said on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Khanewal police have arrested a drug pusher and three dacoits in two operations at Katcha Khoh area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Atif Iqbal, Nadeem Bhatti and Nauman Khalil were allegedly involved in snatching cash and mobile phones from people at gun point.

They were arrested in a raid and a pistol 30 bore with two bullets were recovered.

In another operation, Katcha Khoh police arrested a drug pusher Shakeel and recovered 2.2 kilogram of Hashish from his possession.

The DPO appreciated the performance of SHO Katcha Khoh Adnan Khursheed, SI Abdur Rahman and their team.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Khanewal Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision i ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Infection Tally in Japan Exceeds 16,000 - ..

2 minutes ago

Stay order extended in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pro ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Scorns Prague Official's Appeal t ..

1 minute ago

More Than 22,300 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in US ..

1 minute ago

Over 100 Russian Journalists Got Infected With Cor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.