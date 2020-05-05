3 dacoits, a drug pusher held in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Khanewal police have arrested a drug pusher and three dacoits in two operations at Katcha Khoh area, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Atif Iqbal, Nadeem Bhatti and Nauman Khalil were allegedly involved in snatching cash and mobile phones from people at gun point.

They were arrested in a raid and a pistol 30 bore with two bullets were recovered.

In another operation, Katcha Khoh police arrested a drug pusher Shakeel and recovered 2.2 kilogram of Hashish from his possession.

The DPO appreciated the performance of SHO Katcha Khoh Adnan Khursheed, SI Abdur Rahman and their team.