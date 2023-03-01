3 dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :CIA police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered cash, two motorcycles, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, the CIA police conducted a raid and arrested three outlaws identified as Munawwar Iqbal, Jameel and Abid and recovered cash, two motorcycles, two pistols, mobile phones and other valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theftand other cases.

Further investigation was underway.