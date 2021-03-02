3 dacoits arrested; 2 pistols recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminals, Rawalpindi police Tuesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs165,000 and two pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in a raid arrested Hanzala, Riaz Muhammad and Khursheed Ali.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police Cantt and station house officer Race Course Police Station on the directives of superintendent of police (SP) Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

The SP Potohar said other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

The SP Potohar lauded endeavours of city police team for netting the accused.