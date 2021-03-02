UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Dacoits Arrested; 2 Pistols Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

3 dacoits arrested; 2 pistols recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminals, Rawalpindi police Tuesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs165,000 and two pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police in a raid arrested Hanzala, Riaz Muhammad and Khursheed Ali.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police Cantt and station house officer Race Course Police Station on the directives of superintendent of police (SP) Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

The SP Potohar said other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

The SP Potohar lauded endeavours of city police team for netting the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

46 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

1 hour ago

Man shot dead in the limit of Cantt police station ..

2 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.