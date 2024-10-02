3 Dacoits Arrested, 3 Motorcycles, Illegal Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 10:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered three motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that three bandits snatched Rs.25,000 from a citizen Nasir resident of Chak No.68-JB and escaped from the scene.
Receiving information, ASI Asif Mehmood along with his team chased the outlaws and arrested them after some distance.
The accused identified as Shabbir Ahmad resident of Chak No.471-GB Sammundri, Zaman Khan and Sultan Haider residents of Kamalia were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered three motorcycles, illegal weapons, looted money and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
