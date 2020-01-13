UrduPoint.com
3 Dacoits Arrested After 2 Police Encounters In Faisalabd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

3 dacoits arrested after 2 police encounters in Faisalabd

The police Monday claimed to have arrested three alleged dacoits after encounters in two areas in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

Police spokesman said Sargodha road police received a complaint that two dacoits were looting people in Mehndi Mohallah Sumbal Chowk.

Dolphin force reached the spot and the outlaws opened fire at the police party.

The fire was returned and during the encounter, one of the criminals received bullet injuries from his accomplice's gun. The police arrested him, who is yet to be identified. His accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

In the second incident, the police arrested two dacoits -- Hamza son of Akmal Masih of Chak No 202-RB Bhaiwala, and Bilawal son of Ashiq of Hajwair Town, during an encounter in Liaqatabad. Their third accomplice Mubarak managed to escape from the scene.

The police have registered separate cases.

