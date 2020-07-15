3 dacoits arrested after encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested three dacoits after encounter in the area of Sadar police on Wednesday early morning.

Police spokesman said today that three dacoits snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint during wee hours and escaped from the scene on a motorcycle.

The police received information on Rescue 15 and rushed to the spot. The police chased the outlaws and encircled them. The police asked the the outlaws to surrender but they opened fire at the police party.

The police also returned fire in self defense. During cross firing all the three bandits received bullet injuries and fell on the ground. After that the police arrested them and shifted to hospital. One of the criminals was identified as Afzaal resident of Shera Kot who was wanted to the police of Ravi Road Lahore, Sabza Zar, Millat Park, Samanabad, Shera Kot, Gulshan Ravi and Badami Bagh police in a number of cases.

The police also recovered looted motorcycle, cash and other items from them. Further investigationis under progress.