3 Dacoits Arrested After Encounter In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:12 PM

3 dacoits arrested after encounter in Faisalabad

Three dacoits were arrested after an encounter with police in the area of Sadar Sammundri police precincts on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : Three dacoits were arrested after an encounter with police in the area of Sadar Sammundri police precincts on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that the police received a call on Rescue 15 helpline from a citizen that three armed men had snatched his motorcycle, cash and mobile at gunpoint.

A police team rushed to the spot and witnessed three suspects riding on two motorcycles. The police signalled them to stop, but they opened fire on the police party and tried to escape.

The police also returned the fire, and during this encounter the motorcyclists received bullet injuries and fell on the ground.

The police arrested the accused and recovered snatched motorcycle, cash, mobile phone and weapons from them.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to various incidents of dacoity and robbery.

