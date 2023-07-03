Open Menu

3 'dacoits' Arrested After Encounter, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The police arrested three dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police station and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Balochni police station received a complaint that three outlaws had deprived a citizen of his motorcycle No. AKE-7454, cash and other items near Chak No. 99-RB late at night and escaped from the scene.

The SHO, along with his team and Jawans of Elite Force, rushed to the spot and chased the outlaws. The police encircled the dacoits near Chak No 96-RB and ordered them to surrender. However, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police team.

The police also returned the fire and later overpowered the criminals. One of the accused had received leg injury when their motorcycle slipped and they fell on the road.

The bandits were later on identified as Allah Rakha, a resident of Chak No 60-RBN, Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Chak No 95-RB, and Khurram Shehzad, a resident of Chak No 229-RB, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police sent the accused behind bars after recovering snatched motorcycle, cash and other items while further investigation was under way, he added.

