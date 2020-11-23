UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Dacoits Arrested Along With Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

3 dacoits arrested along with weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested three dacoits along with illicit weapons from the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police team on a tip-off conducted raid at Risala Road Phattak and nabbed three dacoits -- Aftab, Kaleemullah and Ubaid -- while their two accomplices -- Boota and Kamran -- managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illicit weapons from their possession and sent them behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road From

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

16 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomats to record protes ..

18 minutes ago

PCB is likely to host PSL season 6th’ s player d ..

23 minutes ago

Daraz ranks as the Number 1 App on Google Play Sto ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.