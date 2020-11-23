3 dacoits arrested along with weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested three dacoits along with illicit weapons from the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police team on a tip-off conducted raid at Risala Road Phattak and nabbed three dacoits -- Aftab, Kaleemullah and Ubaid -- while their two accomplices -- Boota and Kamran -- managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered illicit weapons from their possession and sent them behind the bars.