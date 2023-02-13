3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The People's Colony police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Sub Inspector Zubair Khalid conducted a raid near Faisal Hospital and succeeded in nabbing three active members of a dacoit gang including ring leader Saddam.

The police recovered two snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones, cash and other items from them.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity cases. They were locked behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.