3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, three bandits were on their looting spree near Malik Pur when the police on a tip-off reached on the spot.

It encircled the outlaws and arrested them without any resistance.

The accused were identified as Nadeem, Zaman, etc. who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, motorcycles and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.