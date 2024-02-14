Open Menu

3 Dacoits Arrested, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Thikriwala police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members and recovering illegal weapons, cash and other items from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that ASI Rae Tauseef, on a tip-off, conducted raid and arrested Qamar Abbas, Ghulam Zar and Shahid-ur-Rehman of Chak No.

38-JB Takora. All of them were wanted to the police in a number dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered Rs. 70,000 in cash, illicit pistols, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

