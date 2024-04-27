3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

The Chak Jhumra police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Chak Jhumra police have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.

188-RB and nabbed three outlaws of a gang including Faisal, etc. who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, motorcycle, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.