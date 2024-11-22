3 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested three dacoits along with their ring leader and recovered illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that Saddar Tandlianwala police on a tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in busting out a dacoit gang by arresting their three active members including Ali Muhammad alias Aliya (ring leader) and his two accomplices who were wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered illicit weapons, motorcycle, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.