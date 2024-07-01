3 dacoits arrested, looted money recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Thikriwala police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered looted money and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Thikriwala police on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three dacoits of a gang who looted the animal dealers and deprived them of Rs.

300,000 near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road during Eid days.

The police recovered the looted money, a motorcycle, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.