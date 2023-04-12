3 dacoits arrested, motorcycles, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Roshanwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered six stolen motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Roshanwala police station Zahid Awan conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three outlaws of a gang including Shahid, Javaid and Ramzan, who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered motorcycles, Rs 500,000 in cash, illegal pistols and other times from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.