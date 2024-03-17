Open Menu

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapon And Money Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 09:40 PM

3 dacoits arrested, weapon and money recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered looted money, 5 motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Sadar Jaranwala police station on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three active members of a gang including Asif Chira resident of Chak No.

277-GB, Nasir resident of Chak No.266-RB and Zaheer resident of Jhok Kharlan.

The accused were wanted to the police in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. They were in the habit to looted items in one district and sold them in other districts.

The police recovered 5 looted motorcycles, cash of Rs.400,000/-, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Progress Nasir Jaranwala Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

22 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

23 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan