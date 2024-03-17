3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapon And Money Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sadar Jaranwala police have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered looted money, 5 motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Sadar Jaranwala police station on a tip-off conducted raid and succeeded in arresting three active members of a gang including Asif Chira resident of Chak No.
277-GB, Nasir resident of Chak No.266-RB and Zaheer resident of Jhok Kharlan.
The accused were wanted to the police in 19 cases of dacoity, robbery, etc. They were in the habit to looted items in one district and sold them in other districts.
The police recovered 5 looted motorcycles, cash of Rs.400,000/-, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
