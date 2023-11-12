Open Menu

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons, Cash Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 08:00 PM

3 dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Chak Jhumra police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons, cash and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing three outlaws including Waqar Aslam, Imran and Tanveer Ahmad, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile-phones, cash and other items from them, he added.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Sunday From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

6 hours ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

20 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

20 hours ago
Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

20 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

21 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

21 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

21 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan