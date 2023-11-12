3 dacoits arrested, weapons, cash recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Chak Jhumra police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons, cash and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and succeeded in nabbing three outlaws including Waqar Aslam, Imran and Tanveer Ahmad, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile-phones, cash and other items from them, he added.