UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Chak Jhumra police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that on a tip-off ,the team conducted raid in Chak No.103-JB and nabbed three outlaws including Saleem, Raza and Chand Hasan who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other stolen items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreig ..

BP takes more measures to tighten buying of foreign currency

5 minutes ago
 Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflect ..

Overloaded sugarcane tractor trolleys sans reflectors impounded

1 minute ago
 Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes vi ..

Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA award Rennes victory

1 minute ago
 Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

Power tariff may go up again to Rs Rs4.33

23 minutes ago
 Philippine delegation holds series of strategic me ..

Philippine delegation holds series of strategic meetings with UAE to boost trade ..

26 minutes ago
 More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian fl ..

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.