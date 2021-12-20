3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
Police said here on Monday that on a tip-off ,the team conducted raid in Chak No.103-JB and nabbed three outlaws including Saleem, Raza and Chand Hasan who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other stolen items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.