3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Chak Jhumra police arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 )

Police said here on Monday that on a tip-off ,the team conducted raid in Chak No.103-JB and nabbed three outlaws including Saleem, Raza and Chand Hasan who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and other stolen items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.