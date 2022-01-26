3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

City Jaranwala police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons and other items from their possession

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Benazir Park Jaranwala and nabbed three outlaws - Asif, Riaz and Zain Ali - who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illegal weapons, mobile phone and other items from their possession and started investigation after locking them behind the bars.