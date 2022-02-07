3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police claimed to have arrested three dacoits and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal said on Monday that Sub Inspector (SI) Sana Ullah of patrolling post Jallah Chowk along with his team was on routine patrolling when they witnessed three suspects riding on a motorcycle.

The police checked number plate of the motorcycle and found it bogus.

Therefore, the PHP police arrested the accused namely Muhammad Naveed son of Muhammad Yousuf, Shahid son of Ahmad Yar and Muhammad Yasir son of Muhammad Yar.

Later, it was revealed that these accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal pistols and bullets from their possession while further investigation is under progress, the SSP Patrolling added.