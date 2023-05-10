UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Sargodha Road police have arrested three dacoits, while their two accomplices managed to escape.

A spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid near Noorpur graveyard and arrested three members of a dacoit gang including Usman, Sarfraz.

However, their two accomplices -- Asif and Ghulam Muhiyuddin, managed to escape from the scene.

Police recovered looted money, a motorcycle, mobile phone, illegal weapons and other items from them, he added.

