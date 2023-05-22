UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Kotwali police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Kotwali police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that a police team conducted a raid near the PTCL building and arrested members of a dacoit gang, identified as Imtiaz, Maniwal and Nazeer.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered mobile-phones and cash from the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Police Robbery From PTCL

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petro ..

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum &amp; Gas Conference

1 minute ago
 Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entre ..

Innovation Challenge Futuremakers empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities

8 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Process ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises Processes of International Negotiatio ..

16 minutes ago
 Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoro ..

Three People Hospitalized in Russian Town Grayvoron After Shelling - Governor

11 minutes ago
 SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

46 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.