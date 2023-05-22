3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Kotwali police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Kotwali police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Monday that a police team conducted a raid near the PTCL building and arrested members of a dacoit gang, identified as Imtiaz, Maniwal and Nazeer.

The accused were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered mobile-phones and cash from the accused, he added.