3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them.



A police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three members of a gang including Asad, Mudasar and Usman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.



The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 300,000 in cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them, he added.