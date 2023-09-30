3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 11:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three members of a gang including Asad, Mudasar and Usman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.
The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 300,000 in cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them, he added.