Open Menu

3 Dacoits Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Faisalabad

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 11:17 PM

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Thikriwala police have arrested three dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them.


A police spokesman said here on Saturday that ASI Rana Sajid Mehmood conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three members of a gang including Asad, Mudasar and Usman who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.


The police recovered three stolen motorcycles, Rs 300,000 in cash, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against pow ..

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against power pilferers: spokesman

3 minutes ago
 APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy ..

APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy tariff

4 minutes ago
 People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

4 minutes ago
 Prison staff receive professional training to upgr ..

Prison staff receive professional training to upgrade prison management skills

4 minutes ago
 'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month ..

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, di ..

Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, directs SSWMB for recovery from ..

59 minutes ago
 Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed ..

Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed, other old quarters

59 minutes ago
 CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty ..

CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty wardens on Eid Milad

60 minutes ago
 DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance ..

DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance for facilitating people in Ko ..

60 minutes ago
 Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainant ..

Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainants showroom

60 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan