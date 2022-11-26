3 dacoits held, motorcycles recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Khurarianwala police have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid near Chak No.

410-GB and succeeded in nabbing three outlaws including Athar Ali, Amjad and Shahid who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered illicit weapons, motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.