3 'dacoits' Held, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Rodala Road police have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.
A spokesman said here on Friday that the police team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Chak No 276-GB and succeeded in arresting Adeel and his two accomplices, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police also recovered weapons, mobile phone, cash and other items from them, he added.