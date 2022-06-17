3 'dacoits' held, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Rodala Road police have arrested three alleged dacoits and recovered weapons and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Friday that the police team, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Chak No 276-GB and succeeded in arresting Adeel and his two accomplices, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phone, cash and other items from them, he added.