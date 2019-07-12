UrduPoint.com
3 Dacoits Injured In Police Encounter In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:58 PM

3 dacoits injured in police encounter in Sialkot

Three dacoits were injured and two others managed to flee in a police encounter near a local bank in the jurisdiction of Naikapura Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Three dacoits were injured and two others managed to flee in a police encounter near a local bank in the jurisdiction of Naikapura Police Station.

According to police, five dacoits entered a local bank and started looting customers and the bank staff.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the scene.

After seeing the police team, dacoits opened fire on it. The police retaliated the fire, injuring three dacoits. However, two dacoits managed to flee from the scene.

Police said the identity of the injured dacoits was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered.

