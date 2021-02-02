3 dacoits killed in encounter

Three dacoits were killed while their accomplices managed to flee during an encounter with police in limits of Sakhi Sarwar police station on Tuesday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Three dacoits were killed while their accomplices managed to flee during an encounter with police in limits of Sakhi Sarwar police station on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for police said that on a tip off police party had an encounter with dacoits at terti rohri area where the dacoits opened fire at police.

In exchange of retaliatory fire, the dacoits were killed, he said adding that they were identified as Sajjad alias Saji, Shabir alias Shabi, and Akhtar Mandani.

The police recovered a rocket launcher, three rockets and heavy cache of weapons, the spokesperson informed and added that the dacoits were transporting arms to Laddi gang in tribal areas of DG Khan.

The RPO, Faisal Rana felicitated DG Khan police, he concluded.