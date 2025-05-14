3 dacoits killed in police action against Bosan gang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The ongoing police operation against the notorious Bosan Gang in the riverine (katcha) area of Alipur, Muzaffargarh, has entered its fourth day, according to police sources.

Following an armed encounter, two more injured dacoits succumbed to their injuries, raising the total death toll to three. The deceased have been identified as Ghazanfari Bosan and Nazmi Bosan, both key members of the gang.

The operation is being jointly led by DSPs Muhammad Nasar Bakht, Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, and Mian Yousaf Haroon, who are overseeing the offensive deep into the difficult terrain of the katcha region.

Police sources further confirmed that the funeral rites of all three slain outlaws have been conducted. Meanwhile, reinforcements have arrived on the scene as police intensify efforts to apprehend remaining gang members. Reports also indicate that two more dacoits have sustained injuries during the operation.

The crackdown continues amid heightened security and vigilance in the area.