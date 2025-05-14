Open Menu

3 Dacoits Killed In Police Action Against Bosan Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

3 dacoits killed in police action against Bosan gang

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The ongoing police operation against the notorious Bosan Gang in the riverine (katcha) area of Alipur, Muzaffargarh, has entered its fourth day, according to police sources.

Following an armed encounter, two more injured dacoits succumbed to their injuries, raising the total death toll to three. The deceased have been identified as Ghazanfari Bosan and Nazmi Bosan, both key members of the gang.

The operation is being jointly led by DSPs Muhammad Nasar Bakht, Chaudhry Fayaz-ul-Haq, and Mian Yousaf Haroon, who are overseeing the offensive deep into the difficult terrain of the katcha region.

Police sources further confirmed that the funeral rites of all three slain outlaws have been conducted. Meanwhile, reinforcements have arrived on the scene as police intensify efforts to apprehend remaining gang members. Reports also indicate that two more dacoits have sustained injuries during the operation.

The crackdown continues amid heightened security and vigilance in the area.

Recent Stories

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea agains ..

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..

4 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

16 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

21 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

10 hours ago
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan