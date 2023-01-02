UrduPoint.com

3 Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :As many as three dacoits were killed in a police encounter near the Sutlej river here today.

According to police sources, one dacoit was identified as Abdul Majeed, head of the Khapra gang who was a symbol of fear in South Punjab. Abdul Majeed was involved in various heinous crimes including dacoity, robbery, and murder, and was wanted in several police stations in South Punjab. The remaining two robbers have not been identified yet.

According to the details of the police encounter, Police Station Sama Satta received information that the famous dacoit Abdul Majeed along with seven or eight of his accomplices were coming towards Humaira Hotel from Sutlej River.

Police station Sama Satta blocked the street adjacent to Humaira Hotel. The robbers started firing at the police. The police responded by firing from a defensive position. The four dacoits moved back towards the river on two motorcycles. After the firing stopped, the police reached the street and found three criminals dead.

The weapons and motorcycles were also taken into custody by the police.

Police teams are searching for the accomplices.

