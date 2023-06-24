Open Menu

3 'dacoits' Killed In Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

3 'dacoits' killed in police encounter

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Three alleged dacoits were killed due to firing by their accomplices during a police encounter, here on Saturday.

Police sources said some dacoits had allegedly detained two persons – Adeel and Umar Hayat – at their place situated at University Road in Sadar Police Station precincts. A citizen, Waseem, called police helpline 15 Pukar and informed about it.

When a police party reached the scene to rescue the detained persons, dacoits opened fire on it. The police returned the fire, and three dacoits were killed on-the-spot due to firing by their accomplices. Some other three to four dacoits later fled the scene.

The police later recovered Umar and Adeel, and also recovered two motorcycles, arms and cash from the dacoits' place. Search for fleeing dacoits were under way, police sources said.

